Finnegan picked up the save Wednesday against the Mets. He allowed no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out two over one inning.

Finnegan recorded a fourth straight save Wednesday and didn't allow a run for a sixth consecutive appearance. The 31-year-old was part of a dominant outing by the Nationals bullpen, as he, Carl Edwards and Hunter Harvey failed to give up a hit in three innings of relief combined.

