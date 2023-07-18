Finnegan earned a save against the Cubs on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out three batters over 1.1 scoreless innings.

With Hunter Harvey (elbow) moved to the injured list Monday, Finnegan was given the opportunity to move back into a closer role. He was called upon to put out a fire with two on and two out and the Nationals up two runs in the bottom of the eighth and retired Mike Tauchman on a lineout to center field, then struck out three straight batters following a leadoff walk in the ninth to finish off the Washington win. Harvey may be out for a while, so Finnegan should have an opportunity to reestablish himself as the team's primary closer for at least a few weeks. He's been up-and-down as a high-leverage reliever this season, recording a respectable 3.32 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 40:14 K:BB over 40.2 innings but blowing seven saves in 19 chances.