Manager Dave Martinez labeled Finnegan as "the guy" for the closer role Thursday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Tanner Rainey (elbow) has worked as Washington's primary closer this year and has 12 saves, but he's expected to miss the rest of 2022 after being placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday with a UCL sprain. Finnegan has operated in a setup role this season with 12 holds, and he has a 3.89 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB across 34.2 innings. The right-hander picked up 11 saves while operating as the Nationals' closer during the second half of last season. Washington ranks last in the league in total saves, so save opportunities could be somewhat infrequent even if Finnegan pitches well.
