Finnegan yielded three runs -- two earned -- in one inning of work Thursday against Atlanta.

Finnegan entered in the top of the ninth with the Nationals trailing 4-2, and he let the final score get to 7-2 after issuing a pair of walks and surrendering a double to Travis d'Aranuad. The 31-year-old right-hander stands out as the best bet for saves in the Washington bullpen, but he figures to offer more frustration than fantasy production on one of the worst teams in the majors.