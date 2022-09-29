Finnegan (6-4) earned the win Wednesday in extra innings against Atlanta. He allowed no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out one over two innings.

Finnegan entered the ninth inning with the game tied 2-2 and needed just nine pitches to retire the side. He remained in the game to pitch a perfect 10th inning. CJ Abrams then hit a walkoff single to earn Finnegan his sixth win of the season. The 31-year-old has been more involved in high leverage situations of late as he now has three saves and a win over his last six appearances.