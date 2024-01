The Nationals and Thomas avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.45 million contract Thursday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

It was his second year of arbitration eligibility. The 28-year-old had a breakout season for the Nationals in 2023, slashing .268/.315/.468 with 28 home runs and 20 stolen bases. He's poised to be the Nats' everyday right fielder in 2024.