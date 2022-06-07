Thomas will start in center field and bat second in Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

After filling in for Yadiel Hernandez in left field in Friday's 8-5 win over the Reds and supplying three home runs and four RBI, Thomas went 4-for-9 with a double and two runs to close out the weekend series with Cincinnati. Thomas replaced the struggling Victor Robles in center field in the latter two games, and he'll get the nod over Robles again to begin the series in Miami. Expect Thomas to maintain an everyday role in the Washington lineup while he swings a hot bat.