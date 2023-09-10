Thomas went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Dodgers.

The outfielder had missed the last three games due to back soreness and was being eased back into action as the DH in this one, but Thomas looked completely healthy as he swiped his 18th bag of the season in the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch, and then lofted his 24th homer in the seventh off Bobby Miller. Thomas has actually left the yard in four straight games sandwiched around his absence, going 8-for-17 over that stretch with eight RBI.