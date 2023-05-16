Thomas went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and three runs scored in Monday's rout of the Mets.

Hitting leadoff against lefty David Peterson, Thomas put together his fourth multi-hit performance in the last seven games. The 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .327/.373/.618 through 14 games in May with four homers, two steals, eight RBI and 12 runs, and the former Cardinal appears to be taking a big step forward in his second full season with the Nationals.