Thomas went 3-for-6 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over Colorado.

Thomas finished a home run shy of the cycle as he stuff the stat sheet Friday. He knocked an RBI single in the third inning and a two-run double in the fourth before capping his day off with an RBI triple in the sixth. Thomas struggled early in the year but in 24 games since returning from a knee injury, he's gone 27-for-94 (.287) with 13 extra-base this and 18 RBI.