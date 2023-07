Thomas went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.

The All-Star snub got the Nationals on the board with a two-run single in the fifth inning before adding another RBI in the 10th. Thomas has eight multi-hit performances in his last 12 games. slashing an eye-popping .392/.429/.588 over that stretch with two homers, four doubles, eight runs and 11 RBI.