Thomas went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 9-5 loss to Atlanta.

Thomas had an RBI single in the fifth inning and a solo shot in the sixth to keep the Nationals within striking distance, but they never recovered from a slow start to the game. The outfielder has been excellent in June with seven multi-hit efforts in 10 games, going 17-for-43 (.395) this month. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .247/.308/.434 with seven homers, 25 RBI, 24 runs scored, a stolen base, eight doubles and a triple through 185 plate appearances. He's batted leadoff in five straight games, switching places with Cesar Hernandez in the top-two spots in the order.