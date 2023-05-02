Thomas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Cubs on Monday.

Thomas' second-inning solo homer travelled an admirable 424 feet, and it ended up being the only run Washington could muster in the contest. The long ball was the first of the campaign for Thomas, who slugged a career-best 17 homers last season. The outfielder's lack of power hasn't prevented him from logging a near-everyday role, and Thomas has been one of Washington's steadiest offensive players, leading the team with 14 runs while posting a .263/.327/.333 slash line, 11 RBI and two stolen bases.