Thomas went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and one run scored in Sunday's victory over the Reds.

That's now seven hits, three home runs and eight RBI for Thomas over the past three games. Thomas was one of the most productive hitters in baseball in May and June and seems to be picking up the pace again following a lackluster July that saw him hit only two home runs. Thomas is proving to be a five-category contributor with 19 home runs, 65 RBI, 76 runs scored and 14 stolen bases to go along with a .290 average.