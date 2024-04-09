Thomas went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 8-1 win against the Giants.
Thomas increased Washington's lead from two runs to four with his fifth-inning, two-run blast. He added a run-scoring single in the ninth to cap his third straight multi-hit game. Thomas went just 2-for-28 in his first seven contests of the season, but he's turned things around dramatically since, going 7-for-11 with a home run, three RBI, four runs and four stolen bases over his past three contests.
