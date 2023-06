Thomas went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Miami.

Thomas was responsible for both of Washington's runs in the loss with a two-run shot off Jesus Luzardo in the third inning. The long ball was Thomas' 11th of the year and his second in three games. He's hit safely in six straight games, going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. Overall, Thomas is slashing a strong .287/.337/.485 with 35 RBI and 47 runs scored through 294 plate appearances this season.