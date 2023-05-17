Thomas went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.
Thomas salvaged a four-strikeout night with a solo shot off Jesus Luzardo, putting Washington on the board in the sixth inning. The 27-year-old Thomas has been on fire since the start of May, going 19-for-60 with five home runs and a .993 OPS in his last 15 games. On the season, Thomas is now slashing .282/.339/.429 with 19 RBI, 26 runs scored and four stolen bases while serving as the Nats' primary leadoff hitter.
