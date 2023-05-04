Thomas went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run during Thursday's 4-3 victory against the Cubs.
The 27-year-old started the scoring with a 408-foot, three-run shot to left-center during the second inning, which was Washington's lone offense until Alex Call's walkoff in the ninth. Thomas has homered twice in the past four days after not going deep in his first 25 games of the season. He has a 269/.328/.380 slash line with 14 RBI, 16 runs and three steals in 119 plate appearances.
