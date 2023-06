Thomas went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Mariners.

The 27-year-old added another exclamation point to his breakout campaign, as his two-run double in the 11th inning cracked open a 4-4 tie. Thomas is slashing a blistering .377/.409/.754 over the last 15 games with eight doubles, five homers, 13 runs and 13 RBI, and he appears headed for his first career appearance in the All-Star Game.