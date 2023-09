Thomas (back) is out of the lineup again Wednesday versus the Mets.

Thomas missed Tuesday's game due to back discomfort and could be fully held out of action until the Nationals' weekend series against the Dodgers, which begins Friday. The good news is that an MRI showed only inflammation, and he can utilize Thursday's scheduled team off day to further heal. Travis Blankenhorn, Jacob Young and Alex Call are starting across the outfield Wednesday against New York.