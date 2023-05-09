Thomas went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 5-1 win over the Giants.
Thomas wasted little time extended his hitting streak to a season-high six games, as he sent an Anthony DeSclafani sinker to left field for a single in his first at-bat of the night. The 27-year-old hit atop the lineup for the third game in a row and appears to have displaced Alex Call as the Nationals' preferred table setter against both right- and left-handed pitching.
More News
-
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Launches three-run homer•
-
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Goes deep in loss•
-
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Receives first day off of 2023•
-
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Strong effort in Sunday's win•
-
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Crosses plate three times in win•
-
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Drives in three in Tuesday's loss•