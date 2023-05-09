Thomas went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 5-1 win over the Giants.

Thomas wasted little time extended his hitting streak to a season-high six games, as he sent an Anthony DeSclafani sinker to left field for a single in his first at-bat of the night. The 27-year-old hit atop the lineup for the third game in a row and appears to have displaced Alex Call as the Nationals' preferred table setter against both right- and left-handed pitching.

