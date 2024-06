Thomas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old outfielder took Ryne Nelson deep in the third inning to give the Nationals an early lead that quickly slipped away. Thomas had a tough start to the season due to injuries, but he appears healthy now and back in his 2023 form. He's hit safely in 11 of the last 13 games, slashing .292/.345/.667 over that stretch with five of his eight homers on the year and 12 of his 23 runs.