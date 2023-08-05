Thomas went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's win over Cincinnati.

Thomas bookended the scoring for Washington with his home runs. His second of the contest, and No. 18 this season, broke the game open against Reds closer Alexis Diaz in the 10th. By holding him at the trade deadline, the Nationals signaled that Thomas has played his way into the organization's long-term plans. He may not be a superstar, but Thomas doesn't turn 28 until later this month and he now has an .810 OPS and 12 steals on the campaign.