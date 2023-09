Thomas (back) is starting as Washington's designated hitter Saturday against the Dodgers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Thomas was held out of Washington's last three games as a result of back soreness, but he seems to be feeling well enough to play Saturday. The 28-year-old outfielder went 7-for-13 with three homers and five RBI in three games against Miami before getting injured.