Thomas (back) is starting in right field and batting second Friday against Miami, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

After being pulled Wednesday and sitting out Thursday's contest due to back tightness, Thomas is now healthy enough to return to Washington's lineup. The 28-year-old outfielder has been in a bit of a slump recently, going just 2-for-17 with two runs scored across his last five games.