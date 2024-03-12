Thomas went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The 28-year-old is coming off a breakout 2023 that saw him slash .268/.315/468 with 28 homers, 20 steals, 86 RBI and 101 runs in 157 games, but Thomas isn't showing any signs of slowing down in camp. Through 11 Grapefruit League contests he's batting .320 (8-for-25) with one home run and five steals in six attempts. Thomas figures to bat neat the top of the Nationals' lineup again in 2024.