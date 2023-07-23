Thomas went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and four stolen bases in Sunday's 6-1 win over San Francisco.

Thomas was a menace on the base paths in Sunday's victory, swiping four bases to set a new career high with 12 steals this season. The 27-year-old Thomas finished the three-game series against the Giants 6-for-13 (.462) with two doubles and a home run. Overall, Thomas is slashing .295/.341/.494 with 16 homers, 67 runs scored and 54 RBI through 425 plate appearances in a breakout campaign.