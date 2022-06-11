Thomas went 3-for-5 with three runs scored in Friday's win over the Brewers.
The 26-year-old got the nod in left field and hit leadoff, delivering his sixth multi-hit performance in the last seven games. Thomas' surge has allowed him to claim a starting role for now, but his mediocre .245/.298/.426 slash line through 50 games on the season is a reminder that he could cool down and return to the bench at any time.
More News
-
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Claims everyday role•
-
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Sitting for night game•
-
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Two doubles against Brewers•
-
Nationals' Lane Thomas: May have taken Robles' starting gig•
-
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Returns to reserve role•