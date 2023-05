Thomas went 1-for-5 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 12-10 win over the Royals.

He set the tone for a wild night of offense by taking Jordan Lyles deep to lead off the contest. Thomas extended his hitting streak to 11 games in the process, and the 27-year-old might be sorry to see the calendar flip to June -- through 24 games in May, he's slashing .320/.365/.629 with all eight of his homers on the season, plus two steals, 16 RBI and 21 runs.