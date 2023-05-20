Thomas went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Tigers.

His sixth-inning blast helped chase Matthew Boyd from the game, but the Nationals were still staring at an 8-3 hole at that point. All six of Thomas' homers on the year have come in May, and the 27-year-old is slashing .310/.355/.620 through 18 games on the month with two steals, 11 RBI and 15 runs.