Thomas went 0-for-5 with a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Astros.

While Thomas' struggles at the plate continued, he did find ways to contribute. In addition to stealing his ninth base of the season -- tied for second in the majors with Ronald Acuna and Brice Turang, one back of Elly De La Cruz -- the 28-year-old made the defensive play of the game, making a running catch in foul territory in the top of the 10th and then throwing out Jose Altuve at the plate as he attempted to tag up and score. Thomas is slashing .183/.236/.256 on the season with two homers, five runs and 10 RBI.