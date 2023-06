Thomas went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 loss to Atlanta.

The 27-year-old continues to produce as Washington's leadoff hitter. Thomas has hit safely in 20 of his last 22 games, scoring 19 runs and slashing .293/.343/.543 over that stretch with five of his nine homers and two of his six steals on the season.