Thomas went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Marlins.

Thomas got Washington on the board in the first inning with a 431-foot blast off Sandy Alcantara. The 28-year-old Thomas has now homered in three straight games, going 6-for-13 in the series against Miami. He's broken out as a legitimate fantasy contributor this season, slashing .285/.334/.484 with 23 homers, 91 runs scored, 74 RBI and 17 stolen bases across 584 plate appearances.