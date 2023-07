Thomas went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's win over the Phillies.

His success reaching base from the leadoff spot didn't produce any runs in the 2-1 victory, but it did close the books on a huge June for Thomas. The 27-year-old outfielder slashed .340/.374/.640 through 25 games on the month with six homers, three steals, 17 RBI and 21 runs, a surge that has him poised to be named to his first career All-Star Game.