Garcia was recalled by the Nationals on Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Garcia has a fair amount of prospect pedigree and is still just 21 years old, but he's shown very little in 46 major-league games thus far in his career. His poor 75 wRC+ at least comes with a respectable .270 batting average, but his .299 on-base percentage and .355 slugging percentage are both far from good enough. A .235/.293/.426 line in 17 games for Triple-A Rochester to start this season hardly suggests he's about to break out. Victor Robles (ankle) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.