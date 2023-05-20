Garcia will sit Saturday against the Tigers, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Garcia hits the bench after starting 21 straight games at second base. He's making plenty of contact this season, striking out just 1.0 percent of the time, but that's so far only resulted in a modest .255/.301/.359 slash line. Ildemaro Vargas will spell him at the keystone Saturday.
