Garcia went 4-for-6 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base for Low-A Hagerstown in Thursday's extra-inning loss to Greensboro.

The shortstop was 0-for-11 through his first four games of the season, but he seems to be acclimating quickly to the level and has gone 8-for-18 since then, although all the hits have been singles. Garcia won't turn 18 for another month, so any success he has at the plate in Low-A is impressive, and while his glove remains his calling card as a prospect, his speed and hit tool still give him some future fantasy appeal in deeper dynasty leagues.