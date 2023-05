Garcia went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Garcia has shredded Arizona pitching this weekend, going 8-for-13 with a home run and two doubles over three games. He was hitting just .223 coming into the series, but he's now at .271 with a .737 OPS, three homers, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored and a stolen base through 29 contests on the season. He's adjusted well to being the No. 2 hitter over the last week or so.