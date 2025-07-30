Garcia went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Astros.

Although his six-game hitting streak reached a close after entering as a pinch hitter in Monday's win over Houston, Garcia got right back on track Tuesday and now has at least one hit in his last seven starts. The infielder remains Washington's primary second baseman, but he has routinely started on the bench versus left-handed starters. That said, Garcia is batting a healthy .277 with nine long balls, 19 doubles and 41 RBI through 278 at-bats against right-handed pitching.