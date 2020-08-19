Garcia went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-5 win over Atlanta.
The rookie paced a 17-hit barrage by the Nats, and drew his first big-league walk for good measure. Garcia is off to a flying start to his career, going 6-for-17 through four games since being added to the roster, and the 20-year-old has a chance to lock down the starting spot at second base with Starlin Castro (wrist) likely out for the rest of the regular season.
