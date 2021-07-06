Garcia has not played for Triple-A Rochester since June 25 due to an undisclosed injury, Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.

The 21-year-old homered in his first at-bat June 25, his fourth long ball in three days at Triple-A, but then exited the game and hasn't suited up since. The injury explains why Garcia wasn't called up recently when the Nationals dealt with some injuries on their infield, notably to Trea Turner. Until the team released word on what Garcia is dealing with, there's no way to predict when he might see game action or when he might be in line for a return to the majors, but his .383/.456/.767 slash line over 15 games in June for Rochester was very encouraging.