Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI single during Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Cubs.

Garcia provided the Nationals' lone run Thursday, plating Daylen Lile in the bottom of the ninth inning to avoid a shutout. The performance also marked Garcia's fourth multi-hit game in his last six appearances, and he's 12-for-27 (.444) with four doubles, five runs scored and seven RBI during that stretch. On the year, Garcia is slashing .263/.305/.412.