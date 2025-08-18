Nationals' Luis Garcia: Swipes 10th bag
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia went 3-for-4 with two runs scored during Sunday's 11-9 loss to Philadelphia.
Garcia broke out of a mini-slump Sunday, as he entered the contest with just three hits in his last 22 at-bats. The second baseman notched his first stolen base since July 22. In 416 plate appearances this season, Garcia is slashing .263/.303/.401 with 53 runs and 51 RBI.
