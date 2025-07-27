Nationals' Mitchell Parker: Earns seventh win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parker (7-10) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Twins. He struck out four.
Parker tossed five scoreless innings before running into trouble and allowing two earned runs, ultimately getting pulled just one out shy of a quality start. The lefty has now delivered back-to-back solid outings, posting a 3.09 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 11.2 innings, a notable improvement from the 9.28 ERA and 2.06 WHIP he recorded over 10.2 innings in his first two starts of July. Following Saturday's performance, Parker owns a 4.91 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 21 starts and 113.2 innings this season.
