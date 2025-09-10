Parker (8-15) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over 7.2 innings Tuesday, striking out two and earning a win over the Marlins.

Parker gave up one run through seven innings before the Marlins scored a second run in the eighth inning. Prior to that, the only damage against him was Joey Wiemer's solo shot in the second. Parker earned his first win since July 26 after going 0-5 with a dreadful 9.28 ERA over his last seven appearances. Tuesday's outing was his first time completing at least seven innings since April 22. For the year, he's sporting a 5.69 ERA with a lackluster 100:56 K:BB through 153.1 frames. Parker is currently slated to face the Pirates at home this weekend.