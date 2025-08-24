Parker (7-14) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs on six hits and a walk over five innings as the Nationals were downed 6-4 by the Phillies. He struck out three.

The left-hander kept Philly off the board for three innings before crumbling, and he got the hook after 103 pitches (68 strikes). Parker was hit hard once again, as four of the six hits he gave up went for extra bases, including homers by Edmundo Sosa and Trea Turner. Parker is 0-4 over his last five starts, a stretch in which he's produced a shocking 12.00 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 3.0 HR/9 and 13:11 K:BB over 21 innings. Despite those ghastly numbers, the Nats haven't provided any hints that his rotation spot is in jeopardy. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Rays.