Parker (7-11) took the loss Friday as the Nationals were downed 16-9 by the Brewers, surrendering eight runs on 12 hits and a walk over four-plus innings. He struck out three.

The lefty served up a pair of homers to light-hitting Blake Perkins, but Parker didn't have better luck against the rest of the Milwaukee lineup. It's the second time in Parker's last four starts that he's been tagged for seven or more runs, and he's gone seven straight outings without striking out more than four batters, a stretch in which he's labored to a 6.99 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB over 37.1 innings. He'll try to pull out of the tailspin in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Athletics.