Parker (7-15) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on six hits over 6.1 innings as the Nationals fell 4-1 to the Rays. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The seven strikeouts were his highest single-game total since June 18 and the quality start was his first since July 19, but a lack of support from the Nats offense gave Parker little margin for error and stuck him with his fifth straight losing decision in August. Over six starts on the month, the southpaw has a ghastly 10.21 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB in 27.1 innings while serving up nine homers, including two Friday. Parker will try to build on this performance in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Marlins.