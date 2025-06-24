Parker (5-8) earned the win over San Diego on Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter over six innings.

Parker entered Monday having lost each of his past five starts, but he was able to get back in the win column while also tossing his second straight quality start. The southpaw didn't miss many bats -- he notched just one punchout and five whiffs -- but managed to limit the damage against him despite giving up two homers. Parker's lack of strikeout stuff and 4.59 season ERA make him an unappealing option in most fantasy leagues, but he's been able to stay healthy and remain in the rotation for the Nationals throughout the campaign, as he's tied for the team lead with 16 starts.