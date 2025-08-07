Parker (7-12) took the loss Thursday against the A's, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

It was another tough outing for Parker, who's struggled to a 7.76 ERA over his last six starts. Overall, the left-hander's ERA is up to 5.43 on the season with a 1.48 WHIP and 81:46 K:BB through 23 starts (122.2 innings). Parker will look to get back on track his next time out. He's tentatively lined up for a road matchup with the Royals.